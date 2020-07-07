Tom Hanks’ Covid-19 reflection; Paris Fashion Week goes online

Tom Hanks is taking it a day at a time

NEW YORK: Since contracting Covid-19 in March, Tom Hanks has been busy.

He and wife, Rita Wilson, flew home after recovering in Australia, where he had been shooting Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley film. He hosted a “Saturday Night Live,” episode remotely. His World War II drama “Greyhound” was pulled from theatrical release to Apple TV+.

Tom Hanks in a scene from ‘Greyhound.’ AP PHOTO

But he’s mostly been taking it day by day.

“There’s sort of an ongoing physiological maintenance for your brain and for your body that we’ve been following,” Hanks said.

Hanks didn’t want any rumors about why production in Australia was shut down, so he went public with the diagnoses.

AP

* * *

Paris Fashion Week to be streamed

PARIS: After canceling the Paris Fashion Week shows for July, organizers scheduled digital events. No one will personally see the clothes. Shows will be live-streamed or pre-recorded.

Chanel, Dior and Hermes are set to show their new Fall-Winter 2020/2021 couture collections or their Spring-Summer 2021 menswear collections.

Women’s fashion week Fall/Winter 2020/21 presented in Paris in February. AP PHOTO

Chanel is live-streaming its show Tuesday after doing this for its Cruise collection in June.

Hermes is presenting a digital “experience” in two days, one streamed live and the second replayed.

Dior Couture is revealing a “surprise.”

Valentino is unveiling a sneak-preview of what it promises to be a live performance in Rome.

AP