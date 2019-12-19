Tom Holland and Will Smith Brave a Creepy Escape Room: “I Think I Just Sh*t My Pants”
December 19, 2019 | Celebrity | No Comments|
Spies in Disguise costars Tom Holland and Links”>Will Smith recently put their detective skills to the test in a pretty intense escape room challenge. The two met for the first time during the little adventure, seeing as they didn’t record together for the upcoming film, but they had no trouble teaming up to solve riddles and decode clues for their breakout. Of course, they run into some difficulties and have a few jump-scares (“We probably look so stupid right now,” Tom says at one point), but when you have two great minds working together, it’s only a matter of time before they crack the case. Watch Tom and Will’s race against the 30-minute clock in the clip above!