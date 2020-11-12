“Tom Holland takes on another hero role in ‘Uncharted’”

Tom Holland plays treasure hunter Nathan Drake in the movie adaptation of the popular video game ‘Uncharted’.

British actor Tom Holland is suiting up for another hero role, albeit in a less super human proportion than his Spider-Man stint. Holland will play Nathan “Nate” Drake, the main character from the popular video game Uncharted.

Drake is a treasure hunter who travels the world to uncover ancient mysteries. Video game fans have likened him to Indiana Jones and Lara Croft but on an everyman level.

In an interview with Collider.com, Holland explained that Uncharted will be an origin story and that you don’t have to be a gamer to appreciate the action-adventure flick.

“I think what Uncharted offers that most video games films don’t is that it’s an origin story to the games. So, if you played the games, you haven’t seen what’s going to happen in the film. And if you haven’t played the games, you’re going to enjoy the film because it’s information that everyone else is getting at the same time.”

Nathan Drake in ‘Uncharted’

Magellan’s Book

The Cross of the Brotherhood

Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom Zombieland), Uncharted also stars Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan who in the game is Drake’s mentor and father figure.

Uncharted is scheduled for release in Philippines in 2021.