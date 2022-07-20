Tom Misch, Hinds Cancel Splendour In The Grass Appearances

Splendour In The Grass has announced more artist cancellations, with both Tom Misch and Hinds confirming they will no longer be performing at the festival. Splendour organisers revealed the news in a statement to ticket holders yesterday, noting that they had “received some unfortunate news in the last 24 hours”.

In a statement released on social media, Spanish indie-rockers Hinds explained that “unforeseen and forced circumstances” brought about the cancellation of their first Australian visit since 2016. “You can’t imagine how it hurts and how bad we wanted to go back to your beautiful country,” they added.

Health concerns and “unforeseen” circumstances caused the cancellations

Tom Misch was set to make his debut appearance in Australia as part of Splendour In The Grass, with a handful of sideshows alongside the festival slot. Writing on social media, Misch explained that the impact and demands of touring were the reason for his cancellation.

“I’ve been touring a lot this year and after such a long break during the pandemic it’s taken a toll on my mental health, which I’ve realised I need to prioritise at this moment,” he said. “I’m so sorry to any fans who were looking forward to me coming… I promise I’ll come and play for you when I can!”

Splendour In The Grass organisers have announced replacements for both Misch and Hinds, revealing that Cosmo’s Midnight and Noah Dillon will perform instead. The two Australian acts will be performing at the festival on Saturday, 23rd July.

New York City rockers the Yeah Yeah Yeahs have also cancelled their upcoming Australian visit, which was to be their first since 2013. Melbourne duo The Avalanches have stepped in to fill their place at Splendour.

