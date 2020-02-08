Ton of giant clam shells seized in Palawan

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan, Philippines — Over a ton of giant clam shells were seized by local authorities from illegal wildlife traders at Barangay Carsian in Taytay town in Palawan province on Thursday.

A belated report said on Saturday that suspects Carlo Valdez Cutanda, Carlito Paduga, Eduardo Oplas and Erwin Durana underwent inquest proceedings on Friday for “collecting, hunting, or possessing wildlife, their by-products, and derivatives” in violation of the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act (Republic Act No. 9147).

The giant clams were identified as Tridacna derasa, Tridacna maxima, Tridacna gigas and Tridacna squamosa, all classified as protected species.

The giant clams, also known as taklobo, were allegedly being sold for P600 to P1,000

—Romar Miranda

