Tondo fire displaces 120 families

MANILA, Philippines — Around 120 families were displaced by a fire that gutted 75 houses in Tondo, Manila on Thursday.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) reported that the fire along Lico Street broke out at 12:54 a.m.

It was placed under control at 4:22 a.m. and was completely extinguished at 6:07 a.m. Approximately P1.5 million worth of properties were damaged or destroyed according to the BFP. ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities are still conducting further investigation to establish the cause of the blaze.

GSG

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ