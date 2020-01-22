Tondo fire displaces 120 families

MANILA, Philippines — Around 120 families were displaced by a fire that gutted 75 houses in Tondo, Manila on Thursday.
The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) reported that the fire along Lico Street broke out at 12:54 a.m.
It was placed under control at 4:22 a.m. and was completely extinguished at 6:07 a.m.
Approximately P1.5 million worth of properties were damaged or destroyed according to the BFP.
Authorities are still conducting further investigation to establish the cause of the blaze.
GSG
FEATURED STORIES
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.