Tondo fire leaves 600 families homeless

MANILA, Philippines — Around 600 families were left homeless and two persons were injured as fire gutted a residential area in Block 15, Tondo, Manila on Tuesday night.

Information from the Manila Police District said the fire started at about 11 p.m.

The fire reached Task Force Bravo at 12:08 a.m. Wednesday and was declared extinguished at 12:16 a.m., according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Arson investigators are still determining the cause of the fire which left some P2 million worth of damaged property.

