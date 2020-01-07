Tones And I Announces Melbourne Bushfire Benefit Concert

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 7, 2020

Aussie superstar Tones And I has announced a last minute bushfire benefit concert to take place in Melbourne later this month, following the devastation fires have ravaged the state with over the past few weeks.

The concert will be happening at Melbourne’s iconic 170 Russell on Tuesday, 28th January, and she’s bringing a bunch of friends with her for the gig as well.

While a lot of those friends have been kept under wraps for now, we do know that Tones will be supported by Adrian Eagle.

Tones also made a special appearance at Peking Duk’s benefit concert late last year, where they raised $50,000 for rural fire services.

100% of profits from Tones’ benefit gig will go to rural fire services across the country as well as Australian Red Cross.

Check out details, and info on how to donate, below.

Tones And I Melbourne Bushfire Benefit Concert

Tickets on sale 10am Wednesday, 8th January

Tuesday, 28th January

170 Russell, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website