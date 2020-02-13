Tones And I Has Announced A 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 13, 2020

After an absolutely mammoth year, and fresh from touring as part of Laneway Festival, Tones and I has announced a national headline tour for this May. The ‘Dance Monkey’ songwriter will bring debut EP The Kids Are Coming to Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart and Fremantle.

The run of dates feels like a bit of a victory lap for Tones, easily one of last year’s biggest Aussie music success stories. Uber-hit ‘Dance Monkey’ became the longest-running #1 in ARIA history, and back in November she scored four wins at the ARIA Awards.

Last month, she scored three spots on the Hottest 100 and drew a massive crowd to her bushfire benefit concert in Melbourne (check out some fresh footage from that below).

It doesn’t look like that success is slowing down anytime soon. Earlier this month, ‘Dance Monkey’ hit a jaw-dropping one billion streams on Spotify alone, which, I mean, just, holy shit, you know?

Check out tour dates below. Tickets are on sale next Monday, 17th February.

[embedded content]

Tones and I Australian Tour 2020

Friday, 8th May

The Forum, Melbourne (18+)

Friday, 15th May

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane (AA)

Thursday, 21st May

Enmore Theatre, Sydney (AA)

Saturday, 23rd May

Goods Shed, Hobart (18+)

Friday, 29th May

Metropolis, Fremantle (18+)