Tones And I Has Released Two New Singles

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 12, 2020

Tones and I has released two fresh new singles today. Yup, straight off the back of a mammoth breakout year, Tones and I is ready to back it up.

‘Bad Child’ and ‘Can’t Be Happy All the Time’ are the first singles to come from the ‘Dance Monkey’ singer since her debut EP, The Kids Are Coming.

‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’ is a slower offering from Tones and I. She says,”[it’s] a song about the struggles of rising to fame so quickly and dealing with a dramatic change in lifestyle – the good and bad the comes with it.”

‘Bad Child’ is a little more fun. Tones said on the new tune, “I’ve always wanted to write a song in someone else’s shoes; writing from their perspective. ‘Bad Child’ was the first time I got to do that. It’s seeing life growing up through someone else’s eyes.”

“This is the first of a bunch of songs I’m releasing this year and I can’t wait to share more.”

Tones and I announced a national tour last month. It kicks off in Melbourne in May and will visit Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, and Fremantle as well.

She also recently announced she has plans to do a school tour and is playing an NBA halftime show next month.

The new singles have each come with animated lyric videos. Have a listen to both ‘Bad Child’ and ‘Can’t Be Happy All the Time’ below.

