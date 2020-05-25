Tones And I, Hilltop Hoods & More Win At The 2020 Virtual APRA Music Awards

The 2020 APRA Music Awards went virtual last night as to comply with restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Tones And I, Hilltop Hoods and Kian walked away as some of the big winners.

Tones And I, probably to no-one’s surprise, won the night’s top award – ‘Peer-Voted APRA Song Of The Year’ – for her world dominating hit ‘Dance Monkey’. On top of that, she also won the award for ‘Breakthrough Songwriter Of The Year’.

Aussie hip-hop pioneers Hilltop Hoods also won some major awards, namely the prestigious ‘Songwriter Of The Year’ award as well as ‘Most Performed Urban Work’ for ‘Leave Me Lonely’.

Hosted by Briggs, the night also featured a slew of musical performances curated by Kate Miller-Heidke. Most notably, Kira Puru and Mo’Ju teamed up for a stunning and powerful rendition of Thelma Plum’s ‘Better In Blak’, which you can watch below.

Check out the full list of winners at the 2020 Virtual APRA Music Awards below.

APRA Music Awards 2020 Winners

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

‘Dance Monkey’ – Tones And I

Songwriter of the Year

Hilltop Hoods

Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year

Toni Watson (Tones And I)

Most Performed Australian Work

‘Waiting’ – KIAN

Writers: Kian Brownfield / Jerome Farah

Most Performed Alternative Work

‘Waiting’ – KIAN

Writers: Kian Brownfield / Jerome Farah*

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

‘Just Call’ – John Butler Trio

Most Performed Country Work

‘Young Again’ – Morgan Evans

Writers: Morgan Evans / Chris DeStefano* / Joshua Kear^

Most Performed Dance Work

‘Better Together’ (feat. Running Touch) – Hayden James

Writers: Hayden James* / Matthew Kopp^ / Jack Glass+ / Cassian Stewart-Kasimba

Most Performed Pop Work

‘7 Minutes’ – Dean Lewis

Writers: Dean Lewis / Nicholas Atkinson* / Edward Holloway*

Most Performed Rock Work

‘Shutting Down Our Town’ (feat. Troy Cassar-Daley) – Jimmy Barnes

Writer: Troy Cassar-Daley

Most Performed Urban Work

‘Leave Me Lonely’ – Hilltop Hoods

Writers: Barry Francis (DJ Debris) / Matthew Lambert (Suffa) / Daniel Smith (Pressure)/ Leigh Ryan* / Richard Berry^

Most Performed Australian Work Overseas

‘Cheap Thrills’ – Sia

Writers: Sia Furler / Greg Kurstin*

Most Performed International Work

‘Shallow’ – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Writers: Stefani Germanotta*^ / Mark Ronson*+ / Anthony Rossomando*> / Andrew Wyatt*>

Licensee of The Year:

Meredith Music Festival