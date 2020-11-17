Tones And I, Jimmy Barnes & More To Perform On New Episode Of ‘The Sound’

A new week means a new episode of The Sound is upon us, and Tones And I, Jimmy Barnes, Julia Jacklin and more have all been announced as performers.

Tones And I leads the forthcoming episode’s lineup, and she’s recruited G Flip, Adrian Eagle and Pierce Brothers to offer a special rendition of her latest single ‘Fly Away’.

Jimmy Barnes will delivering a grand version of his track ‘Killing Time’, backed by the Australia Chamber Orchestra.

Julia Jacklin will be performing from the Blue Mountains, with an exclusive performance of her latest single, the stunning ‘to Perth, before the border closes’.

Tia Gostelow, Casey Barnes and Azure Ryder will also be performing as part of the episode.

In addition, Hunters & Collectors frontman Mark Seymour, The Superjesus frontwoman Sarah McLeod and James Reyne will all be joining forces to offer a special tribute to iconic Aussie act Dragon.

The new episode of The Sound airs this Sunday, 22nd November at 6pm.