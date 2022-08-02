Tones And I, Matt Corby, And Dune Rats Lead The Drop 2022 Lineup

Coastal music festival The Drop has announced the details of its 2022 events. This year will see The Drop heading to both Bondi and Coffs Harbour during October, with a raft of local names on board.

The festival has named global pop export Tones And I as its headline act, with the likes of Matt Corby and Dune Rats also filling out the top line. Meanwhile, the bill is also rounded out by the addition of Cub Sport, Gretta Ray, Shag Rock, TOWNS, and Hallie.

Tones And I – ‘Eyes Don’t Lie’

[embedded content]

The upcoming dates serve as the return of The Drop after a run of planned 2020 dates were cancelled due to the advent of COVID-19-related restrictions. However, organisers are giving ticketholders for the 2020 events the option to transfer their tickets to either of the upcoming NSW dates, or to roll it over to any of its upcoming 2023 dates. Full refund details are available via the festival’s website.

The Drop will also be touring around the country in the first half of 2023, with a Coolangatta date scheduled for January, Newcastle slated for March, Torquay and Busselton in April, and an additional Coolangatta for May. Full ticketing and lineup details for these shows will be announced closer to their respective dates.

The Drop Festival 2022

Saturday, 15th October, 2022 – Bondi Beach, Bondi, NSW

Saturday, 22nd October, 2022 – Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour, NSW

The Drop Festival 2023 Dates

Saturday/Sunday, 21st/22nd January, 2023 – Queen Elizabeth Park, Coolangatta, QLD

Tuesday, 28th March, 2023 – Empire Park, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, 8th April, 2023 – Torquay Common, Torquay, VIC

Saturday, 15th April, 2023 – Barnard Park, Busselton, WA

Saturday, 13th May, 2023 – Queen Elizabeth Park, Coolangatta, QLD

Full ticketing and lineup details to be announced closer to their respective dates.

