Tones And I On ‘Dance Monkey’: “I Loathe That Song A Lot Of The Time”

Tones and I has discussed not wanting to emulate 2019 viral mega-hit ‘Dance Monkey – admitting that a lot of the time she “loathes” the song that launched her career.

The singer-songwriter recently appeared on Nova’s Smallzy’s Surgery show to talk up new single ‘Eyes Don’t Lie’, and while there, opened up about her time in Los Angeles working on new music. She explained that during some collaborative songwriting sessions, she was encouraged to try and emulate elements of ‘Dance Monkey’.

“‘Okay, this girl had a hit with this kind of song, let’s go there’. I was like, ‘I don’t want to go there anymore.’ That was great, good for me. I wrote that song on my own, not trying to do a single thing, and it happened,” Tones says during the interview.

“But I don’t want to just try and chase that song. I loathe that song a lot of the time. A lot of the time I don’t want to sing it. I’m not going to write another song like it. I just want to tell people how I’m feeling.”

Released as the second single from Tones’ debut EP The Kids Are Coming, ‘Dance Monkey’ catapulted Tones to stardom. It spent a record-breaking 21 consecutive weeks at the number one spot on the ARIA Charts. It also broke the record for most weeks spent at the top of the UK Singles Chart by a female artist, was the first top five hit on the US Charts solely written by a woman in over eight years., and cracked two billion streams on Spotify.