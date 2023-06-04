Toni Fowler TikTok Video About Toxic Family Elicits Reactions





Toni Fowler Posts TikTok Video Throwing Tirade Against Toxic Family

Social media personality Toni Fowler elicits reactions online after she posted a video on TikTok where she talks about toxic family.

Toni Fowler submitted a video on the video streaming platform TikTok about a female netizen who, despite having a huge family, found peace in being alone. Toni claimed that she has similar experience during family reunions.

She believes that everyone is fine during family gatherings, but when someone is absent, it becomes a topic of discussion. She is said to have been bullied by relatives who were last seen with her.

She also complained that they did little to assist her daughter Tyronia’s needs. She prefers to aid strangers netizens over family members she doesn’t even know and only appears when there is a need for her.

Her comments on the toxic family went viral and sparked debate on social media. Her TikTok video generated a wide range of emotions from the online community, with many netizens agreeing and sharing their own personal experiences.





@mommytonifowlerofficial Panalo ka talaga pag kamag anak mo ang nag ‘mandatory’ 😂 ♬ original sound – Toni Fowler

Toni Fowler’s followers were amazed when the content creator updated her Facebook profile photo to something unexpected. In the new shot, Fowler is smiling and wearing a plain sky-blue sweatshirt, which is a departure from her normal full makeup and gorgeous looks.

Fowler was photographed while appearing on the morning chat show “Magandang Buhay” hosted by mothers Jolina Magdangal, Melai Cantiveros, and Regine Velasquez, also known as the Momshies.





