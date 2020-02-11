“Toni Gonzaga fan girls over Oscar winner Laura Dern”

Toni Gonzaga congratulated Hollywood star Laura Dern whom she met prior to her Oscar win.

Toni Gonzaga took to Instagram to congratulate Hollywood actress Laura Dern whom she met before the latter won her Oscars award.

Laura won best supporting actress at the 92nd Academy Awards for her portrayal as Nora Fanshaw in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story.

Sharing a photo of them together, Toni said, “This was the day after she won her BAFTA. Di na nahiya. Hehe. Because 2020 is all about going after what you really want even if it scares you or even if it rejects you. At least you tried. It’s all about going after something and not regretting anything.”

Laura also won Best Supporting Actress award at the 2020 British EE British Academy Awards.

When the actress received her Oscars award, she thanked her co-stars and the director of the film she starred in.

“Thank you to the Academy for this honor. Just to be in this room with such remarkable artists, including my fellow nominees, my sisters and colleagues… Thank you, Netflix, my friend, Ted Scott, everyone for their support and love, to Noah, his vision, his magic. Thank you, Noah for your words and for your friendship and art and life with you and Greta. Thank you to this cast, the majestic Adam, Scarlett, Alan, Ray, our amazing crew, David,”

“Noah wrote a movie about love and about breaching divisions in the name and in the honor of family and home and hopefully for all of us in the name of our planet. And I would like to say a special thank you to the gifts of the love stories in my life, my stepchildren, CJ and Harris, my heart and inspiration, Ellery and Jaya,

“Some say, you never meet your heroes, but I say if you’re really blessed you get them as your parents. I share this with my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You got game. I love you. Thank you all for this gift. It’s just the best birthday present ever. I love you. I love my friends. You lift me up every day. Thank you.”