“Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano’s son Seve turns 4”

Celebrity couple Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano threw a grand yet intimate birthday bash for their son, Seve, who turned 4 on Wednesday, September 30.

The celebration was held in Monochrome Nuvali in Sta. Rosa, Laguna and attended only by family members, according to photos shared by the actress-television host on Instagram.

“Our favorite day of the year! Happy birthday Seve! We love you so much!” she wrote in the caption.

In a separate post, Toni shared a slow-motion video of Seve dancing at his party.

“His birthday dance! Go Sevs!” wrote Toni.

The I Feel U host also shared her short but sweet message for her son.

“Happiest 4th birthday Seve! You have my heart forever!” she said.

Seve is the only child of Toni with Paul, her husband of more than five years now.

Check out more photos from Seve’s birthday party here: