“Toni Gonzaga posts heartfelt birthday message for sister Alex”

Read Toni Gonzaga’s birthday message for Alex.

Toni Gonzaga took to social media to write a heartfelt message for her sister Alex who is celebrating her birthday. The actress posted her snapshot with Alex and son Seve on Instagram for the birthday message.

“Happy birthday Tata!!! Thank you for being the best sister, friend and 2nd mommy to Seve! I love you!” Toni said.

Paul Soriano also extended his birthday greeting for Alex. “Happy birthday Sis @cathygonzaga,” Paul said.

Netizens also posted their greetings for Alex.

“Happy birthday Catherine. Wishing you good health and more blessings to come,” one netizen said.

“Happiest birthday miss Alex. Thank you for sharing your good vibes,” another netizen stated.