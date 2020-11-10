“Toni Gonzaga reunites with mom Pinty for the first time since COVID-19 recovery”

Toni Gonzaga finally got to see her mom again.

Toni Gonzaga reunited with her Mommy Pinty for the first time following the harrowing experience where her parents and sister Alex contracted COVID-19.

Last October, Toni’s sister, Alex, revealed in a YouTube vlog that she and other household members of their household — including mom Pinty and dad Bonoy — tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Toni, who lives in a separate house with her husband Paul Soriano and son Seve, was prevented from visiting her parents and sister — most especially since she has a little one whom they are trying to protect from catching the virus.

READ: Alex Gonzaga, parents contracted COVID-19: ‘Nagkaroon ng outbreak sa aming bahay’

In an Instagram post, Toni shared a photo of herself and Mommy Pinty and expressed her happiness to be able to see her safe and in good health.

Toni wrote: “Reunited with mommy Pinty! Missed you! Grateful for their good health and safety always.”

See her post below:

Alex, whose COVID journey has inspired others, gave an advice through her YouTube vlog.

“We survived COVID. We really have to be extra, extra, extra, careful. And that’s why I am showing you this to let you know that you can survive COVID, kaya niyo, huwag kayong mag-panic and if ever naman na hindi niyo na kakayin, you consult your doctors. As much as possible you have to really take care of your body and boost your immune system kahit nasa loob lang kayo ng bahay,” she said.

[embedded content]

Alex, who revealed she contracted the virus through a person living with them in the same house, explained how they were able to find out who caught the virus first.

READ: ‘Paano mo nasabi na sa kanya ka nahawa?’: Alex Gonzaga explains how they traced person who infected them with COVID-19

“Meron po tinatawag na contact tracing. Kakauwi ko lang galing Nueva Ecija shoot at kakatapos lang swab namin at nag-negative ako. May una lumabas ang symptoms at lahat kausap niya after three days lumabas symptoms. Ako since asymptomatic mommy Pinty sa kanya ako nahawa,” she said.