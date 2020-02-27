“Toni Gonzaga says viral statement of her mother Pinty on parenting is not true”

In the said statement, mommy Pinty reportedly commented that parents should not meddle with their children’s decisions in life.

Toni Gonzaga took to Instagram to belie the alleged statement of her mom Pinty on the issue of Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli’s marriage, which is now circulating online. According to the online post, Mommy Pinty reportedly commented that parents should not meddle in their children’s decisions in life.

“This is fake. Mommy Pinty hasn’t given nor expressed her opinion regarding the matter. She was never interviewed. These words never came out of her mouth, and neither did she release an official statement,” Toni said.

The host-actress urged journalists to be more responsible on what they publish.

“Let us practice responsible journalism and be careful on what we share to the public. Stop aggravating the issue by fabricating lies,” Toni stated.

Other celebs, including comedian Ogie Diaz and Judy Ann Santos’ mother Carol, have expressed their honest opinions regarding Sarah’s mother’s outrage on her daughter getting married secretly last February 20.