“Toni Gonzaga shares how she explains current pandemic situation to son Seve”

This is how Toni Gonzaga makes son Seve understand the enhanced community quarantine situation.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Toni Gonzaga has found a silver lining in the situation. In a video conference hosted by Tim Yap on Monday, Toni shared that she is thankful that she gets to spend time with son Seve at home at the moment.

“That’s one thing that I’d like to say I’m grateful for in this situation. I’m just enjoying and cherishing this moment. He’s only three years old once in his life, so I’m just enjoying every moment that I get,” she remarked.

Toni continued, “I don’t think he’ll ever remember our country experienced this pandemic or this crisis. I think what he will get from all of this, what he will remember from all of this, is that Mommy and Daddy were always home.”

The Kapamilya host-actress shared that she has also been trying to help Seve understand the enhanced community quarantine that has been imposed due to the pandemic.

“We told him prior to the lockdown that there’s been a virus, that people are getting sick, that it’s a serious situation. And every time the President has an address to the nation, we make sure that he watches it even if he doesn’t understand what’s going on,” Toni relayed.

Toni added, “Even if the President is saying so many things na hindi naman niya naiintindihan in Tagalog sinasabi namin na he needs to listen to this, this is what’s going on. ‘That’s the President, he’s talking to us and he will let us know when we can go back again outside.'”