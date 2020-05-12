“Toni Gonzaga shares impression on actress playing young Teddie Salazar in ‘Four Sisters and a Wedding’ prequel”

This is what Toni Gonzaga has to say about Charlie Dizon.

Toni Gonzaga shared her thoughts about actress Charlie Dizon, who will portray the young Teddie Salazar in the upcoming prequel of Four Sisters and a Wedding.

During a virtual interview for her online show I Feel U, Toni shared that she has yet to meet Charlie in person but she was able to talk to her online already. The actress remarked that she finds Charlie really beautiful.

“Hindi pa kami nagmi-meet personally pero virtually first time naming magkita at magkausap. Sabi ko nga parang hindi naman ako ganyan kaganda nung bata ako. Parang ngayon lang ako nagka-itsura pero nung nagsisimula naman ako, hindi naman ako ganyan ka-fabulous. Ang ganda niya. Siguro komedyante rin siya kaya siya ang napili maging Teddie,” Toni stated.

READ: ‘Four Sisters And A Wedding’ prequel, tatalakayin ang kwento ng magkakapatid ‘10 years before’

According to Toni, they provided tips to Charlie and the rest of the cast to help them prepare for the movie.

“They are very excited. They are actually looking forward to it. I think they are very prepared. Excited na sila mag-shooting. Binigyan lang namin sila ng mga konting side stories and trivia nung nagshu-shooting kami ng movie and some tips that could help them sana,” she said.

The prequel is titled Four Sisters Before the Wedding and will be set 10 years before the original movie. The upcoming film will be headlined by Alexa Ilacad as Bobbie, Gillian Vicencio as Alex, Belle Mariano as Gabbie, and Charlie as Teddie.

It will be directed by Giselle Andres.