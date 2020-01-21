“Toni Gonzaga shares life lesson on her birthday: ‘Age gave me gifts that youth could never give me’”

Toni Gonzaga celebrated her birthday in Singapore last weekend.

Toni Gonzaga took to social media to share a life lesson as she celebrated her birthday last weekend.

In an Instagram post, the television host said, “Age gave me gifts that youth could never give me… I was so in love with who I was, they were not merely as good as who I am now.”

She added that she likes what she has become as a person.

“I like me now… I appreciate what life has taught me.. Maraming salamat sa lahat ng nakaalala… Thank you Jesus for giving me another year,” Toni said.

Toni and her family traveled to Singapore last weekend to celebrate her birthday.

Born on January 20, the television host turned 36 this year.