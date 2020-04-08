“Toni Gonzaga slams basher: ‘After washing your hands, wash your mouth also'”

Toni Gonzaga was unable to stop herself from addressing a netizen who accused that she has not been helping amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis that has affected millions of lives in the country.

Toni Gonzaga was unable to stop herself from addressing a netizen who accused that she has not been helping amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis that has affected millions of lives in the country.

This, after the said basher left a comment on the television host’s Instagram post, where she shared a quote about how “power, beauty, and money are worthless” amid the pandemic, and, using an expletive, accused Toni of being selfish.

“(expletive) toni puro ka ganyan wala kami nababalitaan na tumulong ka na sa mga nangangailangan puro si alex lang marunong tumulong sa kapwa,” said the basher, referring to Toni’s sister, Alex Gonzaga, who has been active in sharing updates on her relief drive for the less fortunate, with the help of their parents.

“Pinayaman ka ng taon bayan sa pag suporta sayo matuto ka magbalik palibahsa nakahiga ka sa pera nakakain ka ng masarap nakakatulog ka ng mahimbing. mga kapwa mo pilipino kahit kailan wala ka tulong mahiya ka. proud ka pa ipakita sa Instagram mo na kumakain ka ng masarap habang maraming namamatay na pilipino. (expletive) wala ka silbi,” the netizen added.

Toni, in her response to the basher, pointed out that “people can work and help in silence”, like her, who never “broadcasts the help she gives”, as she doesn’t “need validation and praise for it.”

“so much hate in your heart. I hope the lockdown will make u reflect on how you speak to others,” continued Toni.

“After washing your hands today wash your mouth also. It badly needs it,” she added, with a winking emoji.

Notably, Toni has largely kept mum on social media regarding the COVID-19 crisis, but has taken part in ABS-CBN’s public service programs “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” fundraiser and “Ligtas Pilipinas” campaign