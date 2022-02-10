Tontec Accelerates Manufacturing Transformation through RISE with SAP Picture1.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media
OutReach – 10 February 2022 – Tontec International, a global
leader in the design and production of plastic injection molds and moldings, is
accelerating its manufacturing transformation by adopting RISE with SAP,
a Business-Transformation-as-a-Service offering.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, Tontec has an
expanding global presence, serving market-leading enterprises in the aerospace,
automotive, industrial appliances and equipment, office appliances and medical
devices industries. As an integral part of its transformation, Tontec will
update its current SAP
S/4HANA, SAP’s next generation enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, to
SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud Edition. This transformation will enable Tontec to manage
business processes, including financial reporting and disaster recovery; and respond
to evolving business conditions with speed and agility. Tontec will also deploy
SAP Integration Suite to interconnect its multiple operational and
manufacturing systems to power and streamline innovation.
As a high-tech manufacturing leader with 11 production
plants worldwide, Tontec is embracing automation and deploying networking
solutions to enable increased product customization, higher quality and shorter
delivery time. In Asia, Tontec has already connected the manufacturing
execution and quality management systems in its seven manufacturing sites with SAP
S/4HANA to
facilitate production planning and cost reporting. RISE with SAP‘s
bundled services will enable Tontec to expand its digital
landscapes globally to create one integrated and harmonized platform and drive Tontec’s
development as a future-proof digital-first manufacturing enterprise.
“Tontec is forging ahead on our journey to
Industry 4.0. RISE with SAP and SAP S/4HANA Cloud empower us to move even
more quickly to create an optimized, highly digitalized system that unlocks
innovation and efficiency around the world,” said Nelson Lam, President,
Tontec. “This is true business transformation, encompassing both solutions and
services in a single package that we can scale globally with SAP as our trusted
partner every step of the way.”
Rajni
Sharma, Managing Director, SAP Hong Kong, said, “Innovative
companies such as Tontec are at the forefront of digital transformation. They
have the vision and drive to reimagine their operations and expand the scope
and depth of business through cloud-based intelligent technologies. RISE
with SAP, powered by SAP S/4HANA at the core, is well-positioned to support
them, managing all key cloud solutions, services and infrastructure across all
geographies under one roof. We look forward to supporting more enterprises to
accelerate innovation, agility and responsiveness towards smart manufacturing.”
For
more information about RISE with SAP, please see here.