Tontec Accelerates Manufacturing Transformation through RISE with SAP Picture1.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media

OutReach – 10 February 2022 – Tontec International, a global

leader in the design and production of plastic injection molds and moldings, is

accelerating its manufacturing transformation by adopting RISE with SAP,

a Business-Transformation-as-a-Service offering.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Tontec has an

expanding global presence, serving market-leading enterprises in the aerospace,

automotive, industrial appliances and equipment, office appliances and medical

devices industries. As an integral part of its transformation, Tontec will

update its current SAP

S/4HANA, SAP’s next generation enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, to

SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud Edition. This transformation will enable Tontec to manage

business processes, including financial reporting and disaster recovery; and respond

to evolving business conditions with speed and agility. Tontec will also deploy

SAP Integration Suite to interconnect its multiple operational and

manufacturing systems to power and streamline innovation.

As a high-tech manufacturing leader with 11 production

plants worldwide, Tontec is embracing automation and deploying networking

solutions to enable increased product customization, higher quality and shorter

delivery time. In Asia, Tontec has already connected the manufacturing

execution and quality management systems in its seven manufacturing sites with SAP

S/4HANA to

facilitate production planning and cost reporting. RISE with SAP‘s

bundled services will enable Tontec to expand its digital

landscapes globally to create one integrated and harmonized platform and drive Tontec’s

development as a future-proof digital-first manufacturing enterprise.

“Tontec is forging ahead on our journey to

Industry 4.0. RISE with SAP and SAP S/4HANA Cloud empower us to move even

more quickly to create an optimized, highly digitalized system that unlocks

innovation and efficiency around the world,” said Nelson Lam, President,

Tontec. “This is true business transformation, encompassing both solutions and

services in a single package that we can scale globally with SAP as our trusted

partner every step of the way.”

Rajni

Sharma, Managing Director, SAP Hong Kong, said, “Innovative

companies such as Tontec are at the forefront of digital transformation. They

have the vision and drive to reimagine their operations and expand the scope

and depth of business through cloud-based intelligent technologies. RISE

with SAP, powered by SAP S/4HANA at the core, is well-positioned to support

them, managing all key cloud solutions, services and infrastructure across all

geographies under one roof. We look forward to supporting more enterprises to

accelerate innovation, agility and responsiveness towards smart manufacturing.”

For

