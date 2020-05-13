Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Getting Remastered With Songs From Original Soundtracks

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on May 13, 2020

Ask anyone born in the early 90s where their music taste originated from, and there’s a pretty good chance they’ll say it was from playing the early Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games. The soundtracks were a huge part of the game’s appeal (and source of nostalgia), with early games including songs by the likes of Rage Against the Machine, Dead Kennedys, Goldfinger, Suicidal Tendencies, Bad Religion, Millencolin and Naughty by Nature.

Now, publishers Activision have announced that the first two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games will be arriving on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on September 4, fully remastered and including most of the original soundtracks. The two games will be bundled together in one package.

#THPS is back! Original maps, original skaters, and songs from the original soundtrack… plus new features. Thanks to all the fans of our series for keeping this dream alive. https://t.co/uqEeD0kjWc — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) May 12, 2020

THPS 1 + 2 will feature the same stages and basic gameplay as the originals, also offering some new tricks and “more robust character and skatepark creation tools”. The original game modes will be available as well as online multiplayer.

The first Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game was originally released back in 1999, with THPS2 following a year later in 2000. The franchise has spawned several games since, including Tony Hawk’s Underground and its sequel.

The newly-released, nostalgia-inducing trailer features ‘Police Truck’ by Dead Kennedys, taken from the first game’s soundtrack. Check it out below