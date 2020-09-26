“Tony Labrusca addresses rumors about his sexuality”

In his latest YouTube vlog, Tony Labrusca tackled rumors about his sexuality.

Tony Labrusca discussed assumptions about his sexuality in his latest YouTube vlog.

The actor admitted that he gets frustrated whenever this is brought up because it makes him feel that people just want to focus on his sexuality rather than on his capability.

“The thing is I get frustrated when people focus on my sexuality because it makes me feel like no amount of work or accomplishments that I’ve done – I feel it gets undermined because people want to focus on my sexuality instead of my capability so that’s where my frustration comes in,” he stated.

But the actor remarked that he does like the fact that people are making these assumptions about him because it means that he interests them.

“I like that people are having these assumptions about me because it means that people are intrigued by me at the end of the day,” he stated.

The Kapamilya star remarked that what he identifies as doesn’t really matter.

“For me I don’t identify myself as homosexual. But I don’t think that matters anymore,” he said.

“Even if I said I wasn’t gay, the people who think I am gay are going to keep on believing that I’m gay. There is nothing I can do that would change their mind because they think that I dated this person, or they think that I had sex with this person because this tabloid said that. So, that’s out of my control, you know what I mean?”

He further stated, “Let’s say, if I did say I was gay, some people still wouldn’t believe me, or some people would still hate me. They would say I’m doing it for attention, or they’ll say I’m queerbaiting. Or some people would be, like, ‘O, sabi ko na nga ba, e.’ And then people would end up hating me.”

Tony pointed out that no matter what he tells people, there are always those who have something to say.

[embedded content]

“So my point is, whatever I say, whatever I do, whatever I identify as, it doesn’t matter. There are still gonna be people that hate me, because I’m me,” he said.