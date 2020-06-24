“Tony Labrusca and JC Alcantara share advice for young men and their sexuality: ‘Maging proud ka sa sarili mo’”

Hello Stranger stars Tony Labrusca and JC Alcantara give advice to those who can relate to their latest roles in Black Sheep’s first digital series.

As the stars of the BL (Boys Love) series Hello Stranger, Tony Labrusca and JC Alcantara play the roles of Xavier and Mico, two guys who meet and fall for each other online.

Through this series, Tony said he hopes it will give viewers a better understanding and acceptance of same sex relationships. “Siguro a big part of it is I want to encourage the Filipinos to have a kinder heart, a more understanding heart, to be more forgiving and to be there for each other. Kasi a huge part of why people are so insecure not just to reveal their sexuality but to be who they are, outgoing, or they’re quirky or loud or they’re into men or women, I think it’s because of the environment that we create for people that are struggling with their identity. I think a big part of it is us making a way and helping create a safer environment for those people and you know what, it’s all in the right time. This sentiment that love is love and you can just be whoever you want to be, you don’t even need to put a label on it because love is for free, you can love whoever you want. It doesn’t have to be a big deal,” he shared during the Hello Stranger virtual conference last June 22.

Hs onscreen partner JC who plays his first lead role in a series said that the LGBTQIA+ is close to his heart. “May lesbian ako na tita, may mga friend din ako na bisexual at gay. Kung mahal mo ang isang tao, siguro puwede mo naman sabihin pero in a way na di ba nga love is love, kumbaga kapag na-in love ka sa same gender mo, mahirap din mag open up eh. Mahirapan rin sila. Walang masama sa pagiging bisexual or gay, kung ano man yung gender preference mo, as long as wala kang tinatapakang tao, nagpapasaya ka ng tao, at nagmamahal ka ng totoo. Ipakita mo sa tao na ganun ka talga. Maging proud ka sa sarili mo,” he advised.

JC also added that he hopes that through Hello Stranger, more people can be more open minded about same sex relationships. “Sana someday tanggapin na sila ng society natin. Sana hindi na sila i-discriminate ng mga tao. Happy ako na may BL series na dito sa Pilipinas na makakatulong sa kanila na hindi na sila matakot.”

Hello Stranger also stars Gillian Vicencio, Vivoree Esclito, Patrick Quiroz, Migs Almendras, and is directed by Petersen Vargas. The series will be available starting June 24 on on the Black Sheep Facebook page and YouTube channel.