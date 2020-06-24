“Tony Labrusca hopes his new series ‘Hello Stranger’ promotes ‘positivity and love’”

Hello Stranger star Tony Labrusca shares his experience working on Black Sheep’s new digital LGBTQIA+ series.

After doing Love Lockdown, Tony Labrusca shares his second acting project while doing quarantine at home in the Black Sheep digital series Hello Stranger. “I’m very grateful to be getting work during a pandemic so it’s a really big blessing but at the same time, it comes with a lot of disadvantages. Medyo hassle din siya kasi wala na tayong staff, wala tayong crew, wala tayong technical so we all kind of work as a team on Zoom, helping each other out, more patience. It’s nice kasi siguro I get a sense of comfort kasi alam ko pag nagkamali ako hindi ako sisigawan ng director at least through Zoom (laughs). Pero to be honest, sometimes it can be frustrating kasi wala nga tayong crew and there’s a reason why it takes a whole production to make a series or a whole movie. But it’s also fun because it’s something new and we’re all in it together. Game naman kaming lahat so medyo bonding din,” he shared.

The series coincides with Pride month which Tony said is in line with the message of the whole series. “Love is love. We’re all so blessed because we all live in a time where we’re free to love whoever we want. If anybody watches our series, hopefully they can take away positivity with them. Hopefully they can live vicariously through our characters through such challenging times and I hope that they can feel hopeful and positive. I hope they feel encouraged as well that we’re taking such a huge step forward into being more positive and accepting of the LGBTQIA+ community which is a huge part of our culture here in the Philippines,” he explained.

The 24-year old actor hopes viewers can appreciate the digital love story between him and onscreen partner JC Alcantara. “I’m hoping (the response is) positive because it’s such a perfect time di ba? BL is so popular right now, para wala namang makaka-deny and karamihan naman dito sa Pinas fan din ng BL so sana positive, sana supportive sila. For sure meron tayong mga bashers pero dun na lang tayo mag-focus sa positive,” he said.

Hello Stranger also stars Gillian Vicencio, Vivoree Esclito, Patrick Quiroz, Migs Almendras, and is directed by Petersen Vargas. The series will be available starting June 24 on on the Black Sheep Facebook page and YouTube channel.