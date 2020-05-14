“Tony Labrusca reveals on enjoying home quarantine: ‘I’ve found so much mental peace’”

‘Love Lockdown’ actor Tony Labrusca talks about how he overcame his fears and anxiety during the lockdown with his family.

Before he was offered a role in the iWant digital film Love Lockdown, Tony Labrusca admitted he had a lot of worries going into the quarantine period. “I realized that I was actually a co-dependent person. Before this quarantine happened, I found security with being with other people or being with friends and nung nag-start yung quarantine parang I was left with no choice but to spend some time alone. And it really helped me actually find security in that. I’ve been able to be so comfortable with my simple routine and being happy and being grateful that I’m safe and at home and even if I’m bored, that I have at least that much,” he shared during the Love Lockdown media con last May 13.

The 24-year-old actor admitted that he has definitely become more positive and has learned to enjoy being on lockdown. “Now my mindset is quite different because parang I’m so at peace right now. Things aren’t complicated. And I was talking to my mom the other day, it’s like it switched. At the beginning of the quarantine I was so nervous that I was stuck, that I wasn’t working, that I wasn’t being with other people and now it’s like I’ve found so much mental peace that I’m actually anxious on how I’m going to integrate myself with society again (laughs). So like, I’m not sure if this is how other people feel but it just feels so nice, being alone and not hearing so much noise. it’s actually been really nice and I think quite healthy for me. It’s so funny when this quarantine started, it was so different because the past few years parang the only thing I knew how to do, whether I liked it or not, was to work and to be around people. So nung nag-start na yung quarantine, parang wala tayong choice except to be with our thoughts and to process a lot of the things that were going on in our lives,” he explained.

In Love Lockdown, Tony plays the role of Darren Velasco, a 24 years old businessman from Pasay city who meets a woman named Abby (played by Sue Ramirez) online. The actors had to shoot their own scenes inside their homes because of quarantine and social distancing restrictions. “I think my favorite part of doing this was that it was something so new. I’ve never filmed this way before. I was anxious but at the same time super excited. So that was really fun for me. Actually working with direk Manny (Palo), the whole experience itself was quite enjoyable. It was really chill. A lot more chill than I thought it was going to be. So I think just the fact that it was a new experience for me was really great. After doing this I felt happy at saka hindi ako makapaniwala na natapos namin. We finished very fast actually. And I’m just so happy na the next day I realized that I was part of such a cool project nga. I’m just happy that we were able to finish it and excited to watch it,” he said.

Love Lockdown will be available to stream for free on iWant starting on May 15, Friday.