“Tony Labrusca to star in Black Sheep’s first BL series”

Tony Labrusca is set to star in Black Sheep’s first-ever digital series, the actor announced on Sunday, much to the delight of his avid fans and followers.

Tony Labrusca is set to star in Black Sheep’s first-ever digital series, the actor announced on Sunday, much to the delight of his avid fans and followers.

Going by a teaser he shared on his Instagram page, the upcoming show from the ABS-CBN Films outfit is inspired by Thailand’s popular “Boys’ Love” (BL) stories. BL is a genre in fictional media that originated in Japan which tackles the romantic relationship between two male characters.

Today, BL is also popular in Thailand, China, South Korea and Taiwan.

“Yeah… I’m just as shocked as you are,” said Tony.

“Say hello to Black Sheep’s first digital series, coming to you real soon,” he added, as he invited fans to keep their eyes peeled for updates in the coming days.

His fellow Star Magic artist, Vivoree Esclito, is also featured in the highly anticipated project.

Aside from the series, Tony, 24, is also gearing up for a new show under RSB Scripted Format, an ABS-CBN production unit, titled “Cara Y Cruz,” where he is joined by contemporaries Julia Barretto, Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, Marco Gumabao, Barbie Imperial, and Heaven Peralejo.

“Cara Y Cruz” is the first new series of the Kapamilya Channel, which debuted on June 13 via cable and satellite TV.

As of this writing, no further details has been announced regarding the project, which was first reported to be in development last February.