“Tony Labrusca’s partner in Black Sheep’s first BL series revealed”

Black Sheep has finally unveiled the cast of its much-awaited first Boy’s Love (BL) series, including the onscreen partner of its lead star Tony Labrusca.

On Tuesday, the ABS-CBN Films outfit announced that JC Alcantara—who is best known for playing the character Bogs in the 2018 primetime series Halik—will star opposite Tony in the upcoming show.

The project, titled Hello, Stranger, marks JC’s first lead role in a series.

Tony was the first cast member to be named earlier this week, alongside fellow Star Magic artist Vivoree Esclito.

Aside from the Tony, JC, and Vivoree, Gillian Vicencio, Patrick Quiroz, and Miguel Almendras were also introduced on Tuesday as part of the cast of the series.

Hello, Stranger is inspired by Thailand’s popular BL stories, including the 2gether: The series, which hit peak popularity among Filipino viewers earlier this year.

The series is such a hit that it’s set to air locally with Filipino dubbing on the new Kapamilya Channel via cable and satellite TV.

Petersen Vargas, who directed the Cinema One Originals Festival 2016 best picture winner 2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten, will direct Hello, Stranger.

A release date has yet to be announced.