Tool Announce Support Act For 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 29, 2020
It still doesn’t feel real that Tool are just two weeks away from their highly anticipated Australian tour, and now the metal legends have announced who will be joining them on the run of shows.
Joining the band will be Author & Punisher, an industrial one-man metal band from San Diego that’s sure to get Tool fans pumped for the innovative legends themselves.
Tool’s first Australian show will be in Perth in mid-February, marking their first show here in seven years and in support of their first album in 13 years, Fear Inoculum.
The band also just nabbed a Grammy for ‘Best Metal Performance’ for album cut ‘7empest’, to which the band said renewed their “faith in humankind.”
Check out Tool’s tour dates below.
[embedded content]
Tool Australian Tour 2020
with special guest Author & Punisher
Friday, 14th February
RAC Arena, Perth
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Monday, 17th February – SOLD OUT
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Tuesday, 18th February
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Thursday, 20th February – SOLD OUT
Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Saturday, 22nd February – SOLD OUT
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Tickets: Frontier Touring
Sunday 23 February
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Tickets: Frontier Touring