Tool Announce Support Act For 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 29, 2020

It still doesn’t feel real that Tool are just two weeks away from their highly anticipated Australian tour, and now the metal legends have announced who will be joining them on the run of shows.

Joining the band will be Author & Punisher, an industrial one-man metal band from San Diego that’s sure to get Tool fans pumped for the innovative legends themselves.

Tool’s first Australian show will be in Perth in mid-February, marking their first show here in seven years and in support of their first album in 13 years, Fear Inoculum.

The band also just nabbed a Grammy for ‘Best Metal Performance’ for album cut ‘7empest’, to which the band said renewed their “faith in humankind.”

Check out Tool’s tour dates below.

[embedded content]

Tool Australian Tour 2020

with special guest Author & Punisher

Friday, 14th February

RAC Arena, Perth

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Monday, 17th February – SOLD OUT

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Tuesday, 18th February

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Thursday, 20th February – SOLD OUT

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Saturday, 22nd February – SOLD OUT

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Sunday 23 February

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tickets: Frontier Touring