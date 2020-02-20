Tool Bassist Justin Chancellor Gave A Struggling Muso A Free Ticket To Their Sydney Show

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 20, 2020

Tool are currently in Australia on a run of tour dates behind latest album Fear Inoculum, and as Loudwire reports, they got to make one fan very happy earlier this week.

Earlier today, a poster on the Tool subreddit explained that a friend of theirs bumped into the band’s bassist Justin Chancellor around Sydney earlier this week. When Chancellor asked if the fan was coming to the show that night, he replied that he was unable to attend because he’s “a struggling muso”.

In response, Chancellor grabbed the musician’s name and sorted him out with a ticket for a show that evening.

The Reddit post includes a screenshot of a Facebook post by the fan in question.

“Met Justin Chancellor yesterday while walking around the quay area,” reads the post.

“I told him I didn’t have the chance to get a ticket this time round cos I’m a struggling muso lad… So he asked for my name and organised me a free one.”

Wholesome content alert.

Tool continue their tour tonight in Brisbane at the Entertainment Centre, before wrapping up their Aussie run with a pair of shows at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne this weekend.