Tool Outline Plans To Write New EP During Isolation Lockdown

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on April 19, 2020

Recent Grammy-winners Tool are hoping not to repeat the long wait between musical projects again, with plans already underway to write a new EP.

The Maynard James Keenan-led band infamously took 13 years to record their 2019 album Fear Inoculum and followed its release with global tour dates including their first shows in Australia in over seven years.

The band’s drummer Danny Carey has excited fans, chatting about new music while appearing on the Berklee Bass Webinar. During the video, he said he hopes Tool will start new music while in quarantine, given there’s nothing else to do anyway.

The new bass and drums online seminar has also featured members of Korn and Megadeth, as well as Tool bass player Justin Chancellor.

“I’m hoping, during this downtime, as soon as we’re able, maybe we’ll get together – Justin and I, and Adam – maybe start hashing out some new Tool stuff in the meantime, maybe write another EP since we’re down and we can’t do anything else,” Carey says.

“I’m just kind of waiting on that, you know, waiting around but – that’s all I’ve really got going on.”

[embedded content]

The recent comments fall in line with a Metal Hammer interview Carey gave last year, in which he said Tool already has “tones of material” and that “It’s not going to take 12 years” before they release their next record.