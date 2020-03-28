Tootsy Angara bares neighbor wanted them out of village

MANILA, Philippines — A couple of days after Sen. Sonny Angara tested positive for COVID-19, one of the more disheartening news came to his household.

Elvira “Tootsy” Angara, Sonny’s wife, said on her Instagram post that one of their neighbors wanted her family to be out of their neighborhood after news of the lawmaker’s health situation was made public.

“As soon as the news came out, some have refused to deliver essentials to our home, a neighbor wished to have us out of our neighborhood, and I don’t blame them,” wrote Tootsy on her Instagram profile Saturday.

Nevertheless, there were still those who helped the Angara household.

“To our neighbors who showed us acts of kindness, thank you. I had to reach out and ask for help, our entire household quarantined for 14 days, but family and friends sent us drinking water when we ran out and they sent us oxygen too—the two most essential things in life, water and air.”

Tootsy also thanked the doctors who have patiently kept in touch with them during her husband’s trying times.

Nevertheless, the sales and marketing guru admitted that she broke down and cried in the difficult situation especially missing her husband of nearly 17 years who’s in quarantine due to the virus.

“I do have moments of weakness where I break down and cry because I miss him a lot and I don’t know what I can do to help. But I choose to be strong and realized that prayer calmed my heart and made me believe Sonny was going to be okay,” said Tootsy. “I have faith God will help him get through this. The kids and I have to stay healthy physically and spiritually because at this point that is all that counts.”

“I miss my Sonny boy. The last time we held hands was during the Ama Namin as we watched the online mass as a family two weeks ago. It was sad I couldn’t give him a big tight hug to say it was going to be okay when he got his results.

It pains me that I am not able to take care of him the way he took care of me when I was sick. I feel sad that we can’t be there for him and he has to go through this physically alone. It’s lonely for all of us but we know it’s just a matter of time.”

