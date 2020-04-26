“Top 10 Most Followed Korean Actors on Instagram”

Check out the list of the most followed Korean actors on Instagram.
Image Credit: Instagram pages of @jongsuk0206, @actorleeminho, @bn_sj2013 & @leedongwook_official
As the popularity of K-Drama in the Philippines continues to rise, many Pinoy fans have been very eager to follow the journey of the actors they admire.
The good thing is most of the Korean actors maintain their own Instagram pages where they post updates, much to the delight of their supporters.
We round up the most followed Korean actors on Instagram for you. See the list below:
1. Lee Jong-suk
Instagram handle: @jongsuk0206
Followers: 15.3 million
K-Drama Projects: While You Were Sleeping, W, Romance is a Book, etc.
2. Lee min-ho
Instagram handle: @actorleeminho
Followers: 13.4 million
K-Drama Projects: Legend of the Blue Sea, The King: Eternal Monarch, Boys Over Flowers, City Hunter, etc.
3. Park Seo-joon
Instagram handle: @bn_sj2013
Followers: 12.5 million
K-Drama Projects: Itaewon Class, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Fight for My Way, etc.
4. Ji Chang-wook
Instagram handle: @jichangwook
Followers: 11.5 million
K-Drama Projects: Suspicious Partner, Healer, Fabricated City, etc.
5. Nam Joo-hyuk
Instagram handle: @skawngur
Followers: 11.3 million
K-Drama Projects: Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, The Bride of Habaek, Dazzling, etc.
6. Choi Si-won
Instagram handle: @siwonchoi
Follower: 7.4 million
K-Drama Projects: Oh! My Lady, She Was Pretty, My Fellow Citizens, etc.
7. Cha Eun-woo
Instagram handle: @eunwo.o_c
Followers: 6.7 million
K-Drama Projects: Gangnam Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, Hit the Top
8. Lee Dong-wook
Instagram handle: @leedongwook_official
Followers: 6.6 million
K-Drama Projects: Goblin, Touch Your Heart, Life, etc.
9. Jung Jin-young
Instagram handle: @jinyoung_0922jy
Followers: 5.8 million
K-Drama Projects: My First First Love, If We Were a Season, Love in the Moonlight, etc.
10. Park Hyung-sik
Instagram Handle: @phs1116
Followers: 5.6 million
K-Drama Projects: Hwarang, Strong Girl Bong-soon, High Society, etc.