“Top 10 Most Followed Korean Actors on Instagram”

Check out the list of the most followed Korean actors on Instagram.

Image Credit: Instagram pages of @jongsuk0206, @actorleeminho, @bn_sj2013 & @leedongwook_official

As the popularity of K-Drama in the Philippines continues to rise, many Pinoy fans have been very eager to follow the journey of the actors they admire.

The good thing is most of the Korean actors maintain their own Instagram pages where they post updates, much to the delight of their supporters.

We round up the most followed Korean actors on Instagram for you. See the list below:

1. Lee Jong-suk

Instagram handle: @jongsuk0206

Followers: 15.3 million

K-Drama Projects: While You Were Sleeping, W, Romance is a Book, etc.

2. Lee min-ho

Instagram handle: @actorleeminho

Followers: 13.4 million

K-Drama Projects: Legend of the Blue Sea, The King: Eternal Monarch, Boys Over Flowers, City Hunter, etc.

3. Park Seo-joon

Instagram handle: @bn_sj2013

Followers: 12.5 million

K-Drama Projects: Itaewon Class, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Fight for My Way, etc.

4. Ji Chang-wook

Instagram handle: @jichangwook

Followers: 11.5 million

K-Drama Projects: Suspicious Partner, Healer, Fabricated City, etc.

5. Nam Joo-hyuk

Instagram handle: @skawngur

Followers: 11.3 million

K-Drama Projects: Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, The Bride of Habaek, Dazzling, etc.

🙈 A post shared by @ skawngur on Aug 12, 2016 at 10:54pm PDT

6. Choi Si-won

Instagram handle: @siwonchoi

Follower: 7.4 million

K-Drama Projects: Oh! My Lady, She Was Pretty, My Fellow Citizens, etc.

7. Cha Eun-woo

Instagram handle: @eunwo.o_c

Followers: 6.7 million

K-Drama Projects: Gangnam Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, Hit the Top

8. Lee Dong-wook

Instagram handle: @leedongwook_official

Followers: 6.6 million

K-Drama Projects: Goblin, Touch Your Heart, Life, etc.

9. Jung Jin-young

Instagram handle: @jinyoung_0922jy

Followers: 5.8 million

K-Drama Projects: My First First Love, If We Were a Season, Love in the Moonlight, etc.

10. Park Hyung-sik

Instagram Handle: @phs1116

Followers: 5.6 million

K-Drama Projects: Hwarang, Strong Girl Bong-soon, High Society, etc.