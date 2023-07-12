Top 30 Most Valuable Southeast Asian Brands worth a combined $119.6 billion, according to new Kantar BrandZ ranking

Singapore is home to 10 brands in the Top 30 Kantar BrandZ SEA ranking

Financial Services and Telecom Providers dominate inaugural Kantar BrandZ ranking

Region’s brands are among the world’s most trusted and relevant to consumers’ lives

SINGAPORE, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Top 30 most valuable Southeast Asian brands – covering Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore – have a combined total brand value of $119.6bn, according to the inaugural Kantar BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Southeast Asian Brands report .

Singapore is home to 10 brands in the Southeast Asian brand ranking, the highest number among the six markets, and contributes 35% of the total value. Singapore’s most valuable brand is the highly digital and purpose-driven bank DBS (No.2; $11.8bn), which focuses on responsible banking and creating social impact. It helps its customers to ‘Live more, bank less’ with a stress-free user experience.

Top 10 Singapore Brands – Kantar BrandZ Top 10 Most Valuable Southeast Asian Brands 2023 SG Rank

2023 SEA Rank

2023 Brand Valuation Category Brand Value 2023

(USD mil) 1 2 DBS Financial Services 11,755 2 4 UOB Financial Services 7,180 3 8 Shopee Retail 4,593 4 9 Marina Bay Sands Travel Services 4,433 5 11 Singapore Airlines Travel Services 2,848 6 12 Lazada Retail 2,706 7 14 Singtel Telecom Providers 2,543 8 16 OCBC Financial Services 2,312 9 17 POSB Financial Services 2,278 10 29 Tiger Alcohol 1,292

Jane Ng, General Manager, Singapore, Kantar, comments, “Singapore’s most valuable brands have a strong local identity, and telling culturally relevant stories that demonstrate their role in consumers’ lives, coupled with an international outlook, will be key to growth. Delivering outstanding quality and innovation, standing out from the crowd, stretching into new categories, and creating superior experiences are all potential winning strategies. We see businesses that continue to invest in their brands through disruption outperform in the market.”

Together, Financial Services and Telecom Providers contribute two-thirds of all the brands in the ranking, and 79% of its value. Indonesia’s Bank Central Asia (BCA) is the most valuable brand in Southeast Asia, worth $23.5bn, followed by DBS at No.2 and BRI at No.3. BCA is one of 11 banks in the Top 30, and one of five in the Top 10. Its dominance reflects that it has a single, unified customer-facing brand that consumers find exceptionally salient and relevant. The next most represented category is Telecom Providers, with nine brands accounting for around one-fifth of the Top 30’s total value. Next is Retail, with 8% of the total value, and Travel Services with 6%.

Local focus, global opportunity. In contrast to the strongest brands in most other markets surveyed by Kantar BrandZ, the leading Southeast Asian brands generate almost all their business ‘at home,’ with only 20% generated in international markets. This highlights an opportunity for them to expand into new territories to build value.

High demand power. Through creating powerful connections with local consumers, Southeast Asian brands have the highest Demand Power, compared with other markets with a Kantar BrandZ ranking. Demand Power is a Kantar BrandZ measure of a brand’s ability to drive consumers’ predisposition to buy, and Southeast brands with the highest Demand Power have twice the average value, compared with lower performers on this measure.

Driven by value. Brands in Southeast Asia excel at justifying the prices they charge, by demonstrating why they are ‘worth it’. Despite budget constraints, consumers are willing to pay more for brands that meet their needs and stand out from the competition. Singapore Airlines’ (No.11; $2.9bn) commitment to excellence, attention to detail, and exceptional customer service supports its ability to charge a premium.

Katie McClintock, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Kantar, says, “Our region’s leading brands have good reason to celebrate. They contribute significant value to the companies behind them, by connecting with consumers and adapting to their changing needs. In such a fast-changing, diverse, and rapidly growing region, brands need to be agile – and the Top 30 are masters of remaining relevant. There is huge potential for significant further growth if they can extend their local strengths into other Asian and even global markets.”

Other trends from the Kantar BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Southeast Asian brands analysis include:

Southeast Asia’s brands are the second most trusted in the world. The most deeply trusted brands grow with pace and consistency, especially in uncertain times. Indomie (No.15; $2.4bn ) leads the field in the Top 30, generating trust through offering familiar tastes that have been loved for generations.

The most deeply trusted brands grow with pace and consistency, especially in uncertain times. (No.15; ) leads the field in the Top 30, generating trust through offering familiar tastes that have been loved for generations. Relevance builds demand. The brands that consumers perceive as ‘fitting well into everyday life’ have almost doubled the Demand Power of their least relevant peers. Malaysia’s Grab platform (No.19; $2.0bn ) is seen as most relevant. The brand offers a comprehensive range of services that make it the go-to choice for daily needs – including GrabCar, GrabFood, and the GrabExpress courier service.

The brands that consumers perceive as ‘fitting well into everyday life’ have almost the Demand Power of their least relevant peers. platform (No.19; ) is seen as most relevant. The brand offers a comprehensive range of services that make it the go-to choice for daily needs – including GrabCar, GrabFood, and the GrabExpress courier service. Sustainability is a value driver. Consumers expect businesses to play a leading role in tackling environmental and social issues and helping them to make sustainable choices. Few brands in Southeast Asia are perceived as having outstanding sustainability credentials, meaning there is a strong first-mover advantage to be won.

The inaugural Kantar BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Southeast Asian Brands ranking, report and extensive analysis are available now at http://www.kantar.com/campaigns/brandz/southeast-asia

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Kantar BrandZ: Kantar BrandZ is the global currency when assessing brand value, quantifying the contribution of brands to business’ financial performance. Kantar’s annual global and local brand valuation rankings combine rigorously analysed financial data, with extensive brand equity research. Since 1998, BrandZ has shared brand-building insights with business leaders based on interviews with 4.2 million consumers, for 21,000 brands in 54 markets. Discover more about Kantar BrandZ here .

The Kantar BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Southeast Asian Brands is the most definitive and robust ranking of the region’s brands available. The 2023 ranking draws on opinions of over 98,048 respondents, about 1,744 unique brands across 78 categories and 6 markets. The brands ranked must meet at least one of these eligibility criteria:

The brand must have originated in Indonesia , Singapore , Philippines , Thailand , Vietnam , or Malaysia

, , , , , or The brand must be owned by a listed company, and the company must publish its financial statements in the public domain

Unicorn companies must have their latest valuation available in the public domain

For banks, a minimum of 30 percent of its operating income must be generated by its retail segment

The scope of the ranking is limited to consumer facing brands.

About Kantar – Kantar is the world’s leading marketing data and analytics business and an indispensable brand partner to the world’s top companies. We combine the most meaningful attitudinal and behavioural data with deep expertise and advanced analytics to uncover how people think and act. We help clients understand what has happened and why and how to shape the marketing strategies that shape their future. Find out more: www.kantar.com.