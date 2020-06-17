“Top 4 father-daughter flicks to watch in celebration of Father’s Day”

Here are some of the most adorable dad-and-daughter duos from local films that will surely tug at your heartstrings.

A father’s love takes center stage on Cinema One through a celebration of films that will highlight the special bond between a dad and his children, perfect for Father’s Day marathon on Sunday (June 21).

Here are some of the most adorable dad-and-daughter duos from local films that will surely tug at your heartstrings:

Gary Valenciano and Aiza Seguerra in “Papa’s Girl”

In this light comedy-drama-musical, Gary V plays a popular singer who suddenly has to take the responsibility of taking care of his daughter (played by Aiza Seguerra) after the death of the mother. “Papa’s Girl” deals with what is perhaps a relatable situation for some real-life celebrities, where one has to make the hard call of either preserving or putting his child before his career.

Gabby Concepcion and KC Concepcion in “I’ll Be There”

“I’ll Be There” marked the first big screen team-up of real-life father-and-daughter Gabby and KC Concepcion, who play estranged characters Poch and Maxi respectively. Maxi hopes to pay off her debts by selling the piece of land that her parents co-owned, which meant she needed to spend time with her dad whom she hates. The film also stars Jericho Rosales as Maxi’s childhood friend Tommy.

Fernando Poe Jr. and Judy Ann Santos in “Isusumbong Kita sa Tatay Ko”

The first Filipino film to break the P100 million box office gross, “Isusumbong Kita sa Tatay Ko” saw the iconic pair-up of the late FPJ and Juday as father-and-daughter Badong and Joey, who are living together happily. Complications arise, however, when Badong’s friend Beth (Aileen Damiles) returns, prompting Joey to feel threatened by her relationship with her father.

Dolphy and Serena Dalrymple in “Daddy O! Baby O!”

In comedy-drama “Daddy O! Baby O!,” Mario (Dolphy) is the struggling stepdad of Ana (Serena Dalrymple), whom his friend entrusts to his care after his death. Ana, despite her charming looks, is cunning and in search of her mother. When things start to get better, Mario eventually finds himself enveloped in great sadness as his parenthood to Ana reaches an end.

Watch out for “Papa’s Girl,” “I’ll Be There,” “Isusumbong Kita sa Tatay Ko,” and “Daddy O! Baby O!” on Cinema One this June 21 (Sunday).

Other Father’s Day movie offerings are “Binata Pa ang Daddy Ko,” starring Eddie Rodriguez and Niño Muhlach; “Daddy’s Angel” starring Jayvee Gayoso, Patricia Ann Roque, and Alma Concepcion; “Northern Lights: A Journey to Love” where Piolo Pascual plays a carefree immigrant in Alaska tasked to take care of his son; “Seven Sundays,” with Aga Muhlach, Dingdong Dantes, Christine Reyes, and Enrique Gil, about a family’s reunion due to their patriarch’s (Ronaldo Valdez) illness; and “Just the 3 of Us” about a one-night stand turned serious affair after CJ (Jennylyn Mercado) claims Uno (John Lloyd Cruz) is the father of her unborn son.

Comedy flicks featuring father-centric tales will also be shown throughout June. Catch “Biyudo si Daddy, Biyuda si Mommy” (June 16) starring Vic Sotto and Coney Reyes as they navigate a revived relationship with their own kids in the picture; “Wanted: Perfect Father” (June 23) about single parent Lily (Dawn Zulueta) torn between Roy (Dolphy) and Eddie (Edu Manzano) who are individually approved and disliked by her children; and “Tong Tatlong Tatay Kong Pakitong-Kitong” (June 30) starring Serena Dalrymple as an orphan girl who ends up in the care of unconventional friends played by Babalu, Redford White, and Bonnel Balingit.

Meanwhile, Cinema One introduces “ Kape’t Kwentuhan ,” an exclusive virtual discussion among celebrity dads on Father’s Day. Hosted by the King of Talk, Boy Abunda, the online show premieres on Sunday (June 21), 7pm on Cinema One’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

