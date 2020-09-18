Top CPP official nabbed in Cebu town

TAGBILARAN CITY –– An alleged high-ranking official of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) was arrested in a joint operation of the police and military in the municipality of President Carlos P. Garcia (PCPG) on Thursday.

Junifie Veloso Dagale, 43, was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Virginia Tehano-Ang of the Regional Trial Court Branch 1 in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

ADVERTISEMENT

She will be facing murder charges, a non-bailable offense.

1Lt. Elma Grace Remonde, Civil-Military Operations Officer of the 47th Infantry (Katapatan) Battalion, Dagale is a member of the Intelligence Unit of Regional Operational Command under the Southern Mindanao Regional Committee operating in Davao Region.

FEATURED STORIES

Dagale was an activist before she reportedly became a leader of the Guerilla Front 33.

An investigation showed that she was involved in terroristic acts such as raids, arson, kidnapping, and ambush of both government forces and civilians using Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Remonde said the arrest of Dagale in Bohol meant that the province is not a safe haven for NPA members who want to hide and flee from their outrages.

“Boholanos are far more vigilant in sending reports whenever they see new faces around their community,” she said.

Dagale is currently detained at the PCPG police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>