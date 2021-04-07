Top London Immigration Law Firm Announces Global Expansion

LONDON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Reiss Edwards, a reputable immigration law firm based in Central London, is happy to announce plan to expand its global mobility services into 18 new regions effective from April 1, 2021. This development allows the law firm to further support international businesses in relocating employees around the world with ease and in timely fashion. Reiss Edwards was awarded Best Immigration Law Firm of the Year in 2018 and 2019 and Corporate Immigration Firm of the year in 2019 by ACQ5 Global Awards, and has worked with top brands and businesses including Samsung, TM Lewin and Jurassic Fibre, among others.

Announcing their bold plans for international growth in 2021, Director Amar Ali, said, “We are excited to expand our service offerings to 18 new countries cutting across all the continents. For more than 5 years, we have retained our position as one of the leading immigration law firms in London, and have successfully built a reputation for being creative solution providers with deep commitment to superior client care”. He further stated, “We continue to sustain robust working relationships with our trusted partners in all countries to provide quick, accessible global mobility services to local and international businesses”.

The firm will rapidly expand into the following countries: Angola, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Netherlands, New Zealand, Russian, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, UAE, and United States.

With more than 80 years combined experience, Reiss Edwards has gained expertise in the UK and international immigration laws and is widely recognised as a leader in global mobility and intra-company transfers for multi-national corporations. Maintaining the highest professional and ethical standards in handling clients’ immigration matters, the law firm has built a reputation of integrity, trust and reliability. For this reason, Reiss Edwards is now a one-stop immigration law firm of choice for international businesses with globally inter-connected customers and supply chains requiring the relocation of new and existing employees around the world.

To maintain the highest quality of international immigration law advice and consultation services they are known for, Reiss Edwards will be working with trusted legal partners already established in each geographical region. This will allow new and existing clients to benefit from their local knowledge of relevant laws and customs. In addition to assisting large corporations with their global mobility needs, Reiss Edwards will work closely with international recruitment, travel agencies, and other service providers to further facilitate the smooth and efficient relocation of workers.

This expansion will further cement Reiss Edwards as a leading global business immigration law firm. Although now available globally, Reiss Edwards remains committed to retaining highly competitive fees, enabling domestic and international businesses to relocate staff worldwide in a cost-effective manner while benefiting from top-tier immigration legal expertise. Their expert immigration lawyers are amiable, friendly and compassionate.

For more information, visit their official website or call 020 3744 2797.

Amar Ali is the senior partner and director at Reiss Edwards Immigration Law firm in Central London.