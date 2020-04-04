Top Manila officials to raise P4.7 million for PGH

MANILA, Philippines — The top officials of the Manila City government will donate their month’s salary to raise P4.7 million for Philippine General Hospital (PGH), which is designated for COVID-19 cases.

Mayor Isko Moreno, Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna-Panganall, and the city councilors will donate their salaries for April.

Moreno said the donation would be used for the improvement of the services of health workers in the hospital during the coronavirus disease pandemic.

“In our own little way, we hope that this would help strengthen the capability of our frontliners, particularly those in the health care sector,” Moreno said, speaking partly in Filipino.

According to the latest figures from Manila City Hall, 156 residents of the national capital were infected with the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, while 14 have recovered from the ailment. Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 in Manila was at 25.

The government also recorded 395 persons under investigation for possible infection of the disease.

