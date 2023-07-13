Top Thai Property Developer SC Asset Appoints Global Sales Agent Thaiway

As Exclusive Partner to Target Lucrative China Market with the Launch of COBE Ratchada-Rama9 Condominium Project

BANGKOK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited (SC), a pioneer in the high-end luxury to economy real estate sectors, proudly listed on The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), is preparing to consolidate its presence across Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan by inviting Chinese buyers to discover COBE Ratchada-Rama9 and the opportunity to “Live in a Community of Possibilities.”

In a strategic move to expand its reach and enhance its position as Thailand’s premier real estate brand, SC Asset is pleased to announce the appointment of the highly regarded Thaiway Property Company. Known for its unparalleled expertise in the Chinese market, Thaiway Property Company has been appointed as SC Asset’s Exclusive Partner in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan to bolster the profile of the eagerly anticipated new COBE Ratchada-Rama9 Condominium Project.

This dynamic collaboration represents a significant step in SC Asset’s ongoing mission to invigorate growth and cultivate lasting relationships with property investors from the Chinese market. “We are thrilled to team up with Thaiway Property Company, a proven specialist in navigating the China market,” said Pitchakorn Meesak (left), Head of SC Asset’s Global Network Department.



“We believe their expertise, combined with our commitment to delivering superior real estate solutions, will solidify our reputation among discerning Chinese property investors, currently the largest source nation of foreign buyers in Thailand, and position us for exciting growth in the region.” Ms Pitchakorn added, “We’ve decided to broaden our partnership with Thaiway by naming them Exclusive Partner in China for COBE Ratchada-Rama9 as the project’s characteristics are especially sought after in the Chinese market.”

COBE Ratchada-Rama9 truly embodies SC Asset’s inclusive philosophy, “Everybody’s High Rise”, by providing high-quality, affordable condominiums in prime locations for the younger generation. The nine-tower condominium development comes with every desirable amenity today’s home buyer is looking for and comprises 1,612 residential units and two commercial units, with residences ranging in size from studios of 23 square metres to 3-bedroom properties of 106 square metres.

Notably, COBE Ratchada-Rama9 is situated in the favoured Ratchada-Rama 9 neighbourhood, which is regarded as Bangkok’s New CBD. This area has become so popular with the Chinese diaspora that it’s now known as the New Chinatown. The location is ideal for homebuyers seeking a permanent residence or pied-a-terre, as it offers all the amenities and attractions one could desire, in addition to being in close proximity to the Thailand Cultural Center MRT Station for accessing attractions further afield.

Ms Jessica Cao (Right), Chief Executive Officer of Thaiway Property Co., Ltd., remarked, “We could not have wished for a more fitting property to emphasise SC Asset’s commitment to the Chinese market and begin our global partnership. The location and amenities, surrounded by the excitement and advantages of the area, are everything Chinese buyers look for in a property. Meanwhile, per square metre pricing from 100,000 to 150,000 baht is particularly optimised for younger demographic Chinese buyers. We are therefore committed to working closely with SC Asset and our global network of agents to offer this investment opportunity to foreign investors across China.”

SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in Thailand. It operates through Real Estates sales; Rental and Rendering of Services; and Consulting and Management Service segments. The company develops and sells single detached houses, town homes, and condominiums, as well as home offices; and rents office and technical buildings. It also provides consulting and management services. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

