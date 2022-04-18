TopEdit and Turnitin partner to support research publication integrity in China

TopEdit, a provider of academic editing and publication support services to Chinese researchers, becomes an official partner of Turnitin’s plagiarism prevention service, iThenticate, in China.

SHANGHAI, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, TopEdit —a provider of academic editing and publication support services for researchers in China—and Turnitin —a global provider of academic and research integrity solutions for universities, corporations, and publishers—announced their official partnership. As an authorized Turnitin partner in China, TopEdit now offers text similarity detection services to researchers and academics in China.

A global Turnitin product, iThenticate is a premier text similarity detection tool for researchers, publishers, editors, and writers to check their works for potential plagiarism. The iThenticate platform can check for text similarity between 176 languages, including simplified and traditional Chinese. With the new partnership between Turnitin and TopEdit, iThenticate will now also be available directly via TopEdit.

The partnership allows researchers using TopEdit’s services in China to receive comprehensive publication assistance, including proofreading, editing, translation, and text similarity detection. By adding Turnitin’s iThenticate to its service offerings, TopEdit now provides the necessary tool to further guard research work against accidental plagiarism and citation mistakes—protecting institutional and individual reputations and integrity.

The collaboration between TopEdit and Turnitin reflects the complementary missions of the two companies—to further advance global research and education through original and innovative research publication.

“Sharing information through reputable journals is a critical step to progress society; sharing information in a local language is a critical step to inclusivity,” says Turnitin VP of Alliances Todd Baker. “With TopEdit as an official partner for Turnitin’s iThenticate in China, researchers and academics can be confident in the originality and integrity of their publications and information-sharing. We are proud to be a resource for the Chinese research community and their important work.”

“The partnership between Turnitin and TopEdit will help advance the contributions of Chinese researchers, scientists, and academics in their areas of expertise by helping them navigate the publication process correctly and successfully,” says TopEdit CEO and founder Ning Zhang. “TopEdit helps non-English speaking authors meet the highest standards of publication in scholarly journals. By adding iThenticate to our service offering, TopEdit is now able to provide researchers and academics with a text similarity detection tool—that is used by the world’s biggest publishers—in their local language. This is a significant step towards non-English accessibility to quality research tools.”

The partnership will support thousands of Chinese researchers with their publications in English-speaking academic and professional journals.

Media contact

press@turnitin.com

APAC partners contact

Manushree Bahukhandi, MBahukhandi@turnitin.com

About TopEdit

TopEdit is one of the industry’s leading academic editing and author services providers. Since its establishment in Washington, DC, in 2015, TopEdit has edited more than 100,000 manuscripts and helped its customers to improve their manuscript acceptance rates by more than 61%. TopEdit’s services include academic editing, translation, journal recommendation, publication support, personalized consultancy, and educational training. To ensure that authors receive personalized, professional assistance, TopEdit’s more than 3,000 academic editors are highly experienced and hold advanced academic degrees. The company specializes in a wide variety of professional fields, including clinical medicine, basic medicine, biology, chemistry, geosciences, physics, engineering machinery, humanities, and social sciences. TopEdit has partnerships with major publishing organizations and prestigious academic institutions in China and abroad to provide researchers with up-to-date, high-quality assistance in their publishing journey.

About Turnitin

Turnitin is a global company dedicated to ensuring the integrity of education and meaningfully improving learning outcomes. For more than 20 years, Turnitin has partnered with educational institutions to promote honesty, consistency, and fairness across all subject areas and assessment types. Turnitin products are used by educational institutions and certification and licensing programs to uphold integrity and increase learning performance, and by students and professionals to do their best, original work.

Turnitin has offices in Australia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Over 16,000 academic institutions, publishers, and corporations use Turnitin services: Gradescope by Turnitin, iThenticate, Turnitin Feedback Studio, Turnitin Originality, Turnitin Similarity, ExamSoft, ProctorExam, and Ouriginal.