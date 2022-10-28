Toppan Merrill and Wizpresso Enter An Exclusive Partnership to Augment Capital Market Workflow in the APAC Region with AI Solution

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Toppan Merrill, a leader in printing and communication solutions for capital markets, announced today that it has signed an exclusive partnership with Wizpresso, a leading Hong Kong-based FinTech company.

The partnership will enhance and expand upon the Toppan Merrill service offering to financial services customers and increase collaboration across teams. Furthermore, the Wizpresso proprietary legal-tech toolkit will streamline capital markets workflows, including document review and verification processes through natural language processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning technology. With decades of experience in capital markets transactions and regulatory disclosure around all major financial hubs, Toppan Merrill will now deliver a superior end-to-end solution for its customers.

“The partnership leverages the strength of both companies expertise in financial services and capital market technology to create a synergy that brings the customer experience to the next level. While Toppan Merrill’s comprehensive expertise in regulatory document content management will serve to add rich experience and a broad base of user feedback to advancing Wizpresso’s software development, having the exclusive ability to give feedback to the further development of this already market-accepted software would enable Toppan Merrill to continue to add value to its clients. The partnership builds upon the Toppan Merrill commitment and relentless effort in accelerating automation and technological development of the financial services support sector. By incorporating pioneering technologies into our business, we continuously improve the value-add and efficiencies in our service offering to give our clients the most comprehensive suite of competitive solutions for their business needs. This is the strategy that has enabled us to maintain our position as the market leader in financial printing,” said Christabel Lee, Managing Director, Toppan Merrill.

“Wizpresso’s primary objective is to provide the best technological experience for our customers. Our partnership with Toppan Merrill is natural as it enables us to co-create innovative yet practical solutions with industry-leading partners and provide customers with a seamless disclosure drafting and verification experience in capital markets. This partnership is just the beginning as we embark on an exciting journey to support Hong Kong and Asia as the world’s top financial center enabled by technology” said Calvin Cheng, Founder, and CEO,Wizpresso.

About Toppan Merrill

Toppan Merrill, a leader in financial printing and communication solutions, is part of Toppan Inc., a leading and diversified global solutions provider serving multiple sectors, headquartered in Tokyo with approximately US$14 billion in annual revenues. Toppan Merrill has been a pioneer and trusted partner to the financial, legal and corporate communities for over three decades, providing secure, innovative solutions to complex content and communications requirements. Through proactive partnerships, unparalleled expertise, continuous innovation and unmatched service quality, Toppan Merrill delivers a hassle-free experience for mission-critical contents of capital markets transactions, financial reporting and regulatory disclosure filings, and marketing and communications solutions for regulated and non-regulated sectors.

Toppan Merrill covers an extensive product range consisting of IPO prospectus, Annual Report, ESG report, statutory and voluntary announcements, bond and shareholder circulars in all major capital markets, providing best-in-class solutions to help clients meet their regulatory reporting needs while realizing greater efficiencies.

About Wizpresso

Wizpresso is a leader in natural language processing (NLP) technology and a Hong Kong-based FinTech company that augments capital markets workflow and empowers industry stakeholders. Wizpresso develops software underpinned by award-winning NLP and deep learning technology to transform research, due diligence, and reporting. Wizpresso delivers value to users by removing communication barriers between participants, driving growth, and enhancing market transparency through a comprehensive set of AI-powered products.

Wizpresso has received numerous accolades over the years, including the HKICT Grand FinTech Award 2021, the HKICT Gold Award in Regulatory Technology and Risk Management, the Champion of Maker in China Award 2022, HKSTP EPIC FinTech Champion, HKTDC Startup Express Winner, the IFTA Fintech Platinum Awards 2021, and etnet’s Fintech Awards 2020.

