Toptoon Plus secures global subscribers, establishes a U.S. corporation

SEOUL, South Korea, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Topco, Toptoon’s parent company and a unique webtoon platform based in Korea, has established a new U.S. corporation to advance into the U.S. market.



Toptoon Global reaches 1.5 million members, 9 months after opening.

Toptoon Plus, a global website version of Toptoon, operated in the U.S., recently secured 1.5 million members in about nine months after its launch. This meant that the site had an average growth of more than 170,000 new subscribers a month. Toptoon Plus secured 200,000 subscribers within a month of its official launch, and secured 1 million in just six months. Now, with more than 1.5 million subscribers, it has proven consistent steady growth.

Views of the content are also high. Toptoon explained that international success was made possible through delicate typesetting for content that proved their popularity in the Korean market.

Another factor cited was the regular update of new content. Currently, a total of 280 webtoons are available on Toptoon Plus, and content is continuously being added. Lately, Toptoon plus has garnered global attention with new attempts, such as the adaption of webtoons using the IP of the web novel platform, Novelpia. Some new content on Toptoon Plus is attracting overseas readers, with a gap of only 3 episodes with the domestic website. These quick updates were made possible thanks to rapid typesetting work, while considering the culture of English-speaking countries, which goes beyond simple translation of contents.

On March 17th, the U.S. Corporation Topco International was founded. This is a strategy to maximize global scalability, and advance into the U.S. market in earnest. The U.S. Corporation of Topco will be in charge of developing IP businesses for webtoons and operating “Toptoon Plus” in the U.S. market.

Mr. Shin, the manager of Topco, said, “We established a U.S. corporation to secure a business foothold, both in the U.S. and other global markets, and seek strategic growth,” and added, “At a time when webtoon-based contents are booming, and K-contents are gaining global momentum, we will develop into a global leader by expanding our webtoon IP business in earnest.”

