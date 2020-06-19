Toroman considers Cone a Philippine basketball legend

FORMER Gilas Pilipinas mentor Rajko Toroman of Serbia considers grand slam head legend Tim Cone as the best coach he ever knew during his five-year training stint in the Philippines from 2009 to 2013.

He even experienced facing him in last December’s 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games men’s basketball semifinals game when he coached the Indonesian national team against Cone’s Gilas Pilipinas at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“Of course Tim Cone is a legend, you know. You cannot say [anything against] the guy who won 22 conferences in the PBA (Philippine Basketball Association). That’s something,” said Toroman during a video podcast on Tiebreaker Vodcasts’ “Coaches Unfiltered,” hosted by Charles Tiu, Paolo Layug and Anton Altamirano last Thursday.

The face-off didn’t go well for Toroman and the Indonesian side with a 70-97 upset as the unbeaten Filipinos cruised to the championship round. In the finals the next night, the Philippines toppled Thailand with a score of 115-81 to bag the gold.

“We played in the SEA Games semifinals, and he is probably one of the best coaches in the history of Filipino basketball,” said Toroman in admiration of Cone.

He also praised other Filipino coaches such as San Miguel Beer head coach Leo Austria and grand slam coach Norman Black, who is now Meralco’s coach, as competitive and “tactical” coaches he worked with during Toroman’s time in the country.

“Then I was also working in San Miguel with the ABL league with Leo Austria, and he’s also a good coach ‒ good tactical coach with lots of ideas. And I have [had] a nice time working with him; then, Norman Black, who was with Ateneo [and] after that Talk N’ Text and Meralco,” added Toroman.

After coaching Gilas Pilipinas in its first two seasons in 2009 to 2011, Toroman served as a consultant for the Petron Blaze Boosters and Barako Bull Energy team in the 2012 to 2013 seasons before deciding to leave the country for the opportunity of coaching the Jordan national team the following year.