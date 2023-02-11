Trending Now

Toronto mayor resigns after admitting to affair with staffer

TopNews
admin

Toronto mayor resigns after admitting to affair with staffer

Toronto Mayor John Tory sits in a chair after receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Toronto Mayor John Tory sits in a chair after receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 10, 2021. Cole Burston/Pool via REUTERS

Toronto Mayor John Tory resigned abruptly on Friday, shortly after the Toronto Star newspaper reported that he had an affair with a much younger staff member.

Tory, 68, acknowledged the relationship in a statement announcing his departure, saying it had ended earlier this year and the employee had left city hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tory did not identify the staff member. The Star, citing unnamed sources, said the woman was a 31-year-old mayoral adviser.

“I am deeply sorry, and I apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto, and to all of those hurt by my actions,” Tory said.

FEATURED STORIES

“Most of all, I apologize to my wife, Barb and to my family who I’ve let down more than anyone else,” he said.

Tory said the relationship began during the COVID-19 pandemic and “ended by mutual consent earlier this year.”

He said he would work with city employees and Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvey to ensure an orderly transition to a new administration.

“I deeply regret having to step away from a job that I love in a city that I love even more. I believe, in my heart, it is best to fully commit myself to the work that is required to repair these most important (family) relationships as well,” Tory said.

RELATED STORIES:

CIA chief Petraeus resigns over extramarital affair

All officials having affairs an ‘inaccurate statement’—Sotto

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.

Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top