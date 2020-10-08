Tory Lanez Charged With Felony Assault Following Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez has been charged with felony assault following the July Megan Thee Stallion shooting. The news has been confirmed by the LA County District Attorney’s office nearly two months after the rapper was publicly accused of the shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion revealed she’d been shot in the feet multiple times back in July, undergoing surgery to remove the bullets.

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote.

“I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.”

Just late last month, Lanez denied the allegations via a 17-track album where he also claimed Megan had lied to try and ruin his career.

Now, Lanez has been charged. While officials do not cite Megan as the victim, the two stories line up seamlessly.

“The rap artist known as Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a female friend in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today,” reads the District Attorney’s announcement.

“Daystar Peterson aka Tory Lanez (dob 7/27/92) was charged today in case BA490599 with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The defendant also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.”

“On July 12, the defendant and the 24-year-old victim got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and Peterson is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her.”

“If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Hollywood Division.”