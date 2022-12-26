Tory Lanez Found Guilty of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Two years after the event, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been found guilty by a Los Angeles jury of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

Megan Thee Stallion (legal name Megan Pete) testified in court that Lanez (legal name Daystar Peterson) fired a handgun at her feet during a roadside altercation while “shouting at her to dance”. Megan claimed that she was attempting to flee from Lanez at the time, and required surgery to remove bullet fragments from her feet.

“The jury got it right.”

And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nigga that SHOT A FEMALE — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Lanez could face up to 22 years in jail, as his charges include assault with a semi-automatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

While Megan herself has not yet commented on the outcome, one of her lawyers has been quoted as saying that “the jury got it right.”

Pop superstar Adele also referenced the case at a Las Vegas concert as part of her residency in the city. The UK singer played a video of Megan and said to her crowd after the verdict had been made public, “Girl, get the peace. Do whatever you want now, baby. I love you.”

The case has sparked wider commentary on acts of domestic violence and issues surrounding race and sex in criminal justice. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement after the jury had finished their deliberations that “Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault and sexual violence because they are too often not believed.”

Sentencing for Lanez is scheduled for Friday, 27th January 2023.

